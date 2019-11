Emirates Firms Up US$8.8 Billion Order for 30 Boeing 787s at 2019 Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, UAE --- Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, today announced that it has signed a full purchase agreement for 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, worth US$ 8.8 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow 2019. Under its agreement with Boeing, Emirates has exercised its right to substitute the B777x with B787s.



This deal includes Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries commencing in May 2023 and continuing for the next five years. For the B777X, Emirates will enter into discussions with Boeing over the next few weeks on the status of deliveries. This takes Emirates’ total order with Boeing to 126 aircraft.



HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, signed the agreement with Stanley Deal, President and Chief Executive Officer for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Including the US$ 16 billion Airbus A350 order on Monday, this latest announcement takes the total value of Emirates’ firm aircraft commitments at the 2019 Dubai Airshow to US$ 24.8 billion.



HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “I am pleased to announce a firm order for 30 Boeing Dreamliners. This is an important investment and addition to our future fleet and network requirements, providing us the agility, flexibility and spread of seat segments when it comes to overall capacity to serve a range of destinations as we develop and grow our global route network. This also reflects Emirates’ continued efforts to provide the best quality air transport services to our customers.



The 787s will complement our fleet mix by expanding our operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment to connect new city pairs and expand frequencies. We are also pleased to reaffirm our commitment to the Boeing 777x programme and look forward to its entry into service.”



Sheikh Ahmed added: “Our Boeing fleet is key to our business model to serve international demand for travel to and through our Dubai hub, as we continue to contribute to the UAE’s strategy to become a global destination for business and tourism by providing high quality air connectivity.”



Stanley Deal said: “We are excited to finalise this important order from one of the world’s leading airlines. Our agreement solidifies Emirates’ plan to operate the 787 Dreamliner and the 777X, which make up the most efficient and most capable wide-body combination in the industry. It is an honour to build on our successful partnership with Emirates and continue to sustain many jobs at Boeing and our supplier partners.”



Emirates is a powerful engine for American aerospace manufacturing jobs. Applying the US Department of Commerce jobs multiplier (every $1 billion in US aerospace exports supports 5,200 American jobs), this order will create and support over 45,000 additional jobs in US aerospace manufacturing – not only with Boeing, but also with the thousands of other suppliers in the value chain across the US, many of which are medium and small-sized businesses.



Emirates’ partnership with Boeing spans decades. Emirates is by far the largest Boeing 777 operator on the planet with 155 777s in service today.



Emirates currently operates an all wide-body fleet of efficient and modern aircraft, comprising the iconic Airbus A380 and the popular Boeing 777. From its hub in Dubai, the airline serves over 150 cities on six continents, offering award-winning inflight and on ground services.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: As noted by several observers, Emirates’ order is not new one, and replaces a commitment signed in late 2017 covering 40 Boeing 787-10.

Furthermore, Emirates has canceled an order for 30 777X and replaced it with the above order for a similar number of 787-9.)



Emirates Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Airplanes to Complement 777X Family

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --- Boeing and Emirates announced today they have finalized a purchase agreement for 30 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes, valued at $8.8 billion according to list prices.



The agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow, culminates discussions between the two companies on the best 787 Dreamliner model to meet the requirements of one of the world's leading airlines.



Emirates had previously signed an initial agreement for the larger 787-10 variant. In officially selecting the 787-9 today, Emirates adds a medium-sized widebody airplane to complement the airline's larger 777 aircraft. Both airplane families lead their respective category for superior range and fuel efficiency.



HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: "I am pleased to announce a firm order for 30 Boeing Dreamliners. This is an important investment and addition to our future fleet and it reflects Emirates' continued efforts to provide the best quality air transport services to our customers. The 787s will complement our fleet mix by expanding our operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment. We are also pleased to reaffirm our commitment to the Boeing 777X programme and look forward to its entry into service.



Sheikh Ahmed added: "Our Boeing fleet is key to our business model to serve international demand for travel to and through our Dubai hub, as we continue to contribute to the UAE's strategy to become a global destination for business and tourism by providing high quality air connectivity."



As part of the agreement, Emirates will update a portion of its large order book by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s. With this conversion, Emirates remains the world's biggest 777X customer with 126 airplanes on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 airplanes today.



"We are excited to finalize this important order from one of the world's leading airlines. Our agreement solidifies Emirates' plan to operate the 787 Dreamliner and the 777X, which make up the most efficient and most capable widebody combination in the industry," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Stan Deal. "It is an honor to build on our successful partnership with Emirates and continue to sustain many jobs at Boeing and our supplier partners."



To support Emirates' current-generation 777 airplanes in the coming years, the companies announced that Boeing Global Services will leverage its worldwide supply chain to provide timely replacement parts, reducing maintenance times and keeping aircraft in service.



At 63 meters (206 feet), the 787-9 Dreamliner can fly 296 passengers, in a typical two-class configuration, up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 kilometers), while reducing fuel costs by more than 20 percent compared to previous airplanes they replace. Designed with the passenger in mind, the 787 delivers an unparalleled experience with the largest windows of any jet, large overhead bins with room for everyone's bag, comfortable cabin air that is cleaner and more humid, and soothing LED lighting.



The Dreamliner's superior efficiency and range have allowed airlines to open 257 new non-stop routes around the world. More than 80 customers around the world have ordered more than 1,400 Dreamliners since the program's introduction, making it the fastest-selling widebody jet in history.





