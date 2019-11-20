Systems House KMW Celebrates 40 Years of the Leopard 2 Main Battle Tank

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Nov 20, 2019)

Derived from the 1960s-vintage Leopard, the Leopard 2 is one of the world’s most successful main battle tanks, and its various versions are operated by 19 countries. Its first production delivery took place in 1979, 40 years ago. (KMW photo)

MUNICH --- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) celebrates 40 years of Leopard 2. In autumn 1979, the Bundeswehr introduced the first system to uniquely combine the combat value criteria of firepower, mobility, protection and commandability.



International guests from the military and from industry took part in the ceremony and, during a panel discussion entitled “A European Tank Fleet: First Step Towards a European Army?”, talked about the future of the Leopard 2.



The continuous development and upgrading of the Leopard 2 A4 to the current A7V variant make it even today one of the best main battle tanks in the world, on which a total of 19 nations rely.





