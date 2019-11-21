Nammo to Acquire Florida Manufacturing Facility from Chemring

(Source: Nammo; issued Nov 21, 2019)

In a move that will strengthen its US manufacturing capabilities, Nammo has reached a conditional agreement with Chemring Group to acquire one of its subsidiaries, Chemring Ordnance Inc., located in Perry, Florida. Nammo Defense Systems Inc, Nammo’s US defense subsidiary, will oversee the acquisition, and manage the facility.



“Our goal is to become one of the main providers of advanced munitions and rocket motor technologies to the US Government. That requires investments in manufacturing capabilities as well as new technologies,” said Morten Brandtzæg, President and CEO of the Nammo Group.



"Twelve years after we acquired our first facility in the US, the addition of Perry’s 165 employees will bring our US total to around 800 people, more than in any of our nine other manufacturing countries. This will strengthen our ability to meet the requirements of the US customer, and to provide them with a truly reliable advantage,” said Mr. Brandtzæg.



Chemring Ordnance Inc. today develops and manufactures ordnance, pyrotechnic products and other munition components for defense agencies and prime contractors in the US. The current product range includes mine clearance systems, hand grenade fuzes, 40mm low and high velocity ammunition, 57mm naval ammunition, and various other ammunition and pyrotechnic components. The acquisition comes in addition to several other ongoing Nammo investments in the US, including upgrades to the facilities at Indian Head, Maryland and in Mesa, Arizona.



“The Perry facility will bring additional high quality manufacturing and development capabilities that will complement the rest of Nammo’s organization in the US. I really look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the team,” said Gary Goodwin, VP of Operations for Nammo Defense Systems.



