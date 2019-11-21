Contract Awarded for Major Western Sydney Defence Project

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2019)

A $95 million defence project at Orchard Hills is set to begin construction this month after a Head Contractor was selected for delivery of the Naval Guided Weapons Maintenance Facilities Project.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, and Federal Member for Lindsay, Melissa McIntosh MP, announced WATPAC had been awarded the Head Contract and said work would begin within weeks.



“The new facility will enhance maintenance components for Navy’s Guided Weapons systems, directly supporting the operations of the Australian Defence Force,” Minister Price said.



“It will include working accommodation for 30 personnel, receipt and dispatch areas, a maintenance workshop and specialised electronic test facilities for Naval Guided Weapons systems.”



Ms McIntosh said the Morrison Government’s defence procurement policies are supporting local businesses in achieving a greater share of Defence work.



“We know that guided weapons inventory has evolved significantly and this will continue. Looking to the future, Western Sydney will be at the forefront of defence technology and advanced manufacturing and this is another project unlocking opportunities for our community. Locally, we will be driving technology that will be used across the country by our Australian Defence Force,”



“This $95 million investment and WATPAC committing to sourcing 95 per cent of their sub-contract work from local industry within 50 kilometres of Defence Establishment Orchard Hills is a win for Western Sydney jobs. I formed the Lindsay Jobs of the Future Forum to encourage our kids to be educated and trained in the jobs coming to Western Sydney and I look forward to seeing our defence technology evolve right here in Orchard Hills,” said Ms McIntosh



Construction is scheduled to commence in November 2019, with completion by July 2021.



-ends-

