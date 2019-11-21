Exercise New Horizon

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2019)

Australia’s key bilateral maritime exercise with Indonesia has commenced today in Surabaya, Indonesia.



Exercise New Horizon 2019 is designed to improve the ability of the Royal Australian Navy and Indonesian Navy, Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL), to work together at sea.



The Commander of Navy’s Maritime Task Group, Captain Andrew Quinn, RAN, said the longstanding relationship between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indonesian Navy is positive and focused on a wide range of security-related matters.



“Our Navies are committed to promoting peace and stability in our region and working together to strengthen regional maritime security,” Captain Quinn said.



“Exercise New Horizon 2019 is a tangible demonstration of this commitment.”



During New Horizon 2019, the newly upgraded ANZAC Class frigate HMAS Arunta and replenishment ship HMAS Sirius will practice anti-surface warfare, replenishment-at-sea, gunnery and maritime interdiction with frigates from the Indonesian Navy.



Commanding Officer HMAS Arunta, Commander Troy Duggan, said the exercise is a milestone for the Royal Australian Navy as it is the first time an upgraded Anzac Mid-Life Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) frigate has deployed.



“Arunta spent 20-months undergoing her mid-life upgrade at Henderson, Western Australia. The upgrade provides Arunta with a leap in capability for self-protection, communications, and command and control,” Commander Duggan said.



The AMCAP upgrade ensures the ANZAC Class frigates remain one of the most advanced frigates in the world, and remain effective until the Hunter Class frigates enter service.



Exercise New Horizon 2019 is one of the final exercises of Navy’s East Asia Deployment, which has seen up to eleven Navy vessels, along with maritime helicopters, deploy simultaneously over the last four months.



