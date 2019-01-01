Rohde & Schwarz to Provide Radio Communications for F-16 Block 70 Aircraft

(Source: Rohde & Schwarz; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

MUNICH --- Lockheed Martin selected Rohde & Schwarz as the preferred supplier of airborne radio communications for new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The F-16 Block 70 is the newest and most advanced F-16 production configuration.



Rohde & Schwarz will provide its AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio (SDR) on F-16 Block 70 aircraft for international customers. The AN/ARC-238 is the U.S. version of the independent company’s R&SMR6000R/L radio.



“The capabilities provided by our software-defined airborne radios are a game-changer for any air force that flies the F-16,” says Stefan Pleyer, Vice President Market Segment Avionics, Rohde & Schwarz. “We are proud to work with Lockheed Martin, delivering AN/ARC-238 SDRs systems for the (F-16) Block 70. The SDR’s excellent RF characteristics make it suitable for applications in military environments including all types of airborne platforms.”



The AN/ARC-238 consists of two transceivers, one installed in the avionic bay, remotely controlled, and one installed in the cockpit controllable by a local control panel. It is capable to cover the frequency range from 30 MHz to 400 MHz and support the NATO frequency hopping algorithms (TRANSEC) HAVE QUICK II and SATURN.



The proprietary Rohde & Schwarz waveform R&SSECOS combines TRANSEC and COMSEC functionality in a single waveform and protects voice and data communications against eavesdropping.



Lockheed Martin recently granted Rohde & Schwarz the Elite supplier status for outstanding quality and on-time delivery ratings within the F-16 program. This is the highest supplier status and proves the outstanding reliability that Rohde & Schwarz plays in the delivery chain of this aircraft.



“Rohde & Schwarz is very proud to have been granted the ELITE supplier status, being recognized for our proven commitment to quality and accountability,” Mr Pleyer adds.



-ends-

