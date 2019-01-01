Australia – JCREW Systems and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia of up to eight hundred fifty (850) Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment 1 Block 1 (JCREW I1B1) Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $245 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Australia has requested to buy up to eight hundred fifty (850) Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment 1 Block 1 (JCREW I1B1) Systems (533 vehicle mounted and 317 dismounted); spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; technical exchanges, publications and technical documentation; support equipment; engineering change proposals; classified software/loadsets; training; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support.



The total estimated cost is $245 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.



The proposed sale will provide Australia increased force protection from Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device threats for its defense forces and vehicles. Australia is interested in procuring the dismounted and mounted variants that have a modular, open architecture and are upgradeable in order to maintain capability against evolving global threats. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, San Diego, California. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

