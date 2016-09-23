Rafale Jet

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 20, 2019)

Three Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France.



The Performance Audit Report of CAG on Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force presented in Parliament on 13th February, 2019 has brought out that the entire package price of the 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86% lower than the Audit Aligned price compared to MMRCA process.



That CAG report has also brought out that Non-Firm & Fixed (F&F) bid as done in the 36 Rafale IGA may be more advantageous than Firm & Fixed offer.



The Inter-Governmental Agreement was signed on 23.09.2016 between the Government of India and the Government of French Republic along with Aircraft Package Supply Protocol (APSP) signed with M/s Dassault Aviation and Weapons Package Supply Protocol (WPSP) signed with M/s MBDA for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition. Indian Government has not recommended any company for making Rafale jets for India.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri T.N. Prathapanin Lok Sabha today.



