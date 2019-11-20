Defense: Crash of a Remotely-Piloted Aircraft
(Source: Italian Defence Staff; issued Nov. 20, 2019)
An Italian Air Force MQ-9A Predator B remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down near Tarhuna, about 40 km from the Libyan coast, on Nov. 20, while officially carrying out surveillance missions over the central Mediterranean. (ITAF file photo)
Today, contact was lost with a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Air Force, which later crashed into Libyan territory.

The aircraft, which was carrying out a mission in support of Operation Mare Sicuro, followed a flight plan previously transmitted to Libyan authorities.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the causes of the event.

-ends-







prev next

Official reports See all