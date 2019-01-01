Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

The Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $386,000,000 contract modification (P00001) to the previously awarded contract FA8681-18-D-0001 for the total package approach (TPA) to the Paveway Family of Weapons.



The contract action provides a TPA for Paveway-specific activities including, but not limited to: studies, production, certification, integration and sustainment.



This modification increases the ceiling of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the previously awarded amount of $110,000,000 to $496,000,000.



Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona; and Air Force test ranges.



This modification involves 100% foreign military sales to countries with active cases to acquire Paveway weapon systems or have expressed interest in the Paveway Family of Weapons.



The total cumulative face value of the contract is $496,000,000.



Foreign Military Sales funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Direct Attack Branch, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

