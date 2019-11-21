Signed Protocols on Exploitation of Ariane 6 and Vega-C

(Source: European Space Agency; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

This morning ESA, Arianespace, and respective industrial prime contractors ArianeGroup and Avio signed protocols on the Launchers Exploitation Phase for Ariane 6 and Vega-C.With development of Ariane 6 and Vega-C now in the final phase, these protocols will govern the long-lasting exploitation of Ariane 6 and Vega-C. They cover aspects related to technical and industrial responsibilities in the wide range of areas pertaining to operations such as compliance with high-level requirements over the lifetime of both launchers, launch authorisation, configuration management, and maintenance of various assets.Ariane 6 and Vega-C are of primary importance in guaranteeing access to space for public European missions. ESA has adopted for its missions, and recommended to other European institutional customers, a set of guiding principles for an effective and complementary exploitation of Ariane 6 and Vega-C, based on the respective launcher performances.“The signature of these protocols represents an important step forward. They consolidate the industrial responsibilities for the upcoming operations of Ariane 6 and Vega-C and ensure their mutually beneficial exploitation,” added Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Space Transportation.Space [capabilities] are strategically important to civil, commercial, security and defence-related policy objectives. Space is an enabler for responding to societal challenges and for creating jobs and stimulating growth. Europe’s freedom of action in space is conditional to autonomy in accessing space.-ends-