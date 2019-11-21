ST Engineering Sets Up Entity in Israel

(Source: ST Engineering Ltd.; issued Nov 21, 2019)

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) today announced that it has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, ST Engineering (Israel) Smart Cities Ltd, in Israel with an initial equity injection of NIS 900,000 (approximately S$360,000).



The subsidiary will be engaging in the growing smart city business in Israel, including autonomous vehicle and robotics.



The setting up of the subsidiary is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.





ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of $6.7b in FY2018 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.



