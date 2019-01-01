MBDA Signs an Agreement to Purchase GDI Simulation

(Source: MBDA; issued Nov. 21, 2019)

MBDA has signed an agreement to purchase GDI Simulation from Airbus with closing subject to regulatory closing conditions. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



GDI Simulation is one of the leading French players in simulation for the French Armed Forces. GDI Simulation, based in the Ile de France, is a SME with over 70 employees and in 2018 generated sales of €15 million. It develops, assembles, integrates and maintains simulation systems for ground vehicles and for MBDA battlefield missiles, for the French and foreign armed forces.



Over the course of several years, it has built a well-developed and recognised competence in eye-safe, laser-based systems and it provides crucial services and support to the land-based training centres of the French Army.



GDI Simulation will continue to operate independently under the ownership of MBDA as a prime contractor to the DGA for simulation systems equipment and as a supplier to MBDA.



MBDA’s CEO Éric Béranger said: “With the acquisition of GDI, MBDA will reinforce its position in training simulation equipment, especially in the battlefield segment, combining MBDA’s expertise in missiles and simulation with GDI Simulation’s industrial capability for development, production and maintenance of training equipment to offer an integrated solution to its domestic and foreign clients.”



