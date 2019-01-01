GA-ASI Demonstrates Small Glide Munition Launched from Gray Eagle ER

(Source: General Atomics; issued Nov. 21, 2019)

General Atomics says that the Gray Eagle ER drone operates at an altitude that provides a range advantage for stand-off munitions, which in turn enhances its survivability when operating in contested airspace. (GA-ASI photo)

SAN DIEGO --- A U.S. Army MQ-1C ER Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) performed a flight demonstration using a Dynetics GBU-69B Small Glide Munition (SGM) on August 21-22. The SGM is a lightweight munition with increased effective range.



“The GE-ER operates at an altitude that provides an advantage when using stand-off munitions,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “The reduced weight of the SGM allows the UAS to carry more munitions per aircraft.”



The demonstration was conducted at a military test range in California in collaboration with the U.S. Army and Dynetics using a GBU-69B SGM installed onto a GE-ER. When launched from the GE-ER at maximum altitude, the glide weapon can reach extended ranges, which means it can effectively engage threats in a multi-domain operations environment while staying out the engagement zones of threat weapons.



“The increased standoff range of the SGM enhances Gray Eagle ER’s survivability and mission effectiveness when operating in contested airspace,” said Alexander.



GE-ER is a long-range variant of the U.S. Army’s Gray Eagle UAS. It provides the U.S. Army with increased endurance, more payload capacity to support future mission tasking, and considerable improvements in system reliability and maintainability.





