Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 21, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $128,682,150 modification (P00041) to Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the Royal Netherlands Air Force uniqueness on 11 Apache Attack Helicopter (AH)-64E aircraft, recurring and non-recurring scope, version six integration, integrated logistics support, product assurance, longbow crew trainers and initial peculiar ground support equipment.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the combined amount of $26,265,052 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

