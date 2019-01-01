Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 21, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $762,486,023 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1021).



This modification exercises options for the Lot 14 production and delivery of 48 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force and 10 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (85.3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (11.8%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (2.9%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $762,486,023 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($521,507,748; 68%); and the Marine Corps ($240,978,275; 32%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: With a little basic arithmetic, the above contract announcement reveals the hefty cost of Lot 14 engines for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter:

-- As 48 F135-PW-100 engines for the US Air Force cost $521.5 million, each engine costs $10.8 million.

-- As ten F135-PW-600 engines for the US Marine Corps cost $240.9 million, each engine costs $24.9 million.)



