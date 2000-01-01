Naval Group Creates the R&D Center of Excellence for Naval Defense in Singapore

(Source: Naval Group; issued Nov. 21, 2019)

SINGAPORE --- On the 21st of November, Naval Group launched the new center of excellence for Research and Development in Singapore. This initiative will create a world-class expertise based in Singapore for strategic naval defense research topics.



After the success of the Start We Up innovation marathon held in June 2019, bringing together local start-ups, SME’s and Naval Group experts to foster open innovation, Naval Group implements a new pillar of its R&D strategy in Singapore.



As a master of disruptive technologies thanks to an ambitious R&D policy, with 10% of its revenues invested in R&D efforts, Naval Group expands its unique research capability in Singapore. Through this initiative, Naval Group bolsters and shapes Singapore’s future research capability turning the city-state into a world-class pool of expertise for the naval defense sector.



The most talented researchers and engineers of Asia will join their strengths to study the latest innovative trends which are relevant to the defense sector. This international collaborative platform of exchanges located in Singapore will therefore respond to a triple objective: boost innovation in new strategic domains such as Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, create a supply of innovative technologies for the regional market as well as supporting the joint effort led by both Singapore and France regarding R&D investments.



With this center, Naval Group reinforces its cooperation with the Singaporean industry and academia by delivering the best technologies through co-development processes in order to enhance the city-state’s sovereignty at sea.



“As a long-term partner, Naval Group is committed to the development of R&D activities in Singapore. We are incredibly proud to create this R&D powerhouse in the beating heart of Asia.



This center of scientific research and development will serve strategic interests thanks to the rich ecosystem offered by Singapore combined with our 400 years of technological development. We are happy to share our expertise and know-how, to gain from them with the region’s brightest minds in order to solve the naval industry’s most critical operational challenges. I look forward to see how the co-developed technologies generated by Singaporean scientists will directly benefit to the city-state” says Alain Guillou, Naval Group Senior Executive Vice President.



Innovation is at the core of Naval Group’s identity. As an integrator of complex systems on state-of-art platforms, Naval Group is one of the few companies in the world with the ability to deliver complete warships with their combat systems and all the critical equipment necessary to engage naval power in a theatre of operations. Implemented in 18 countries and 4 continents, Naval Group is therefore the international partner of choice of modern navies seeking Intelligence Supremacy, Engagement Supremacy, Sustainability and Seaworthiness thanks to the disruptive technologies offered by its experts.





Naval Group is a European leader in naval defence. The group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of €3.6 billion and has a workforce of 14,860 (data for 2018).



-ends-

