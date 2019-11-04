Norwegian Hercules-Planes Become Aerial Firefighters in the United States

(Source: Norwegian Defence Material Agency; issued Nov. 22, 2019)

Norway is selling its C-130H transport aircraft to Coulson Aviation, which will turn them into fire-fighting aircraft, while the Dutch Air Force announced it is selling its two KDC-10 tanker to private air transport company Omega Air. (USAF photo)

Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) has sold five C-130H transport planes to the American company Coulson Aviation (USA) Inc. The planes will be used for aerial firefighting.



“These airplanes have been very important for the Norwegian Defence, and I am pleased that they will now also be useful for civilian purposes. The fact that we can redirect the income from this sale to the defence budget, is an additional positive result,” says Minister of Defence in Norway, Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The planes are sold at a total of USD 4.5 million, and the formal takeover by the new owner is planned for the year end 2019/beginning of 2020.



Coulson Aviation is a family owned business with global operations in Australia, Canada, Chile and the United States. The company has a large fleet of planes and helicopters used for aerial firefighting, emergency response, and oil spill dispersant operations. Coulson Aviation have current government contracts for this business, and this was also a part of the conditions for the selection of the buyer and finalizing the contract.



“The entire NDMA team has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to giving Balder, Brage, Frøy, Odin and Ty a new life. These C-130Hs have been maintained to the highest standard and with our modifications, along with a new glass cockpit, they will continue to serve the public for years to come,” says Britt Coulson, President of Coulson Aviation.



The NDMA sales process was initiated through a Request for Proposal (RFP) in March 2018. Six companies responded to the RFP, and only one company provided the required documentation to purchase the airplanes.



The sales to Coulson Aviation has been approved by US Authorities, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Ministry of Defence.



“This is the most significant material sales project finalized after the establishment of NDMA, and it has been an important achievement with good learning points to be able to conduct future material sales more efficiently and with less resources, says Mette Sørfonden, Director General for NDMA. “The sales process has been run according to existing regulations, and with all formalities and approvals in place. It feels especially good to know that the planes will continue to perform public services for many years, Mette Sørfonden concludes.



The five C-130Hs have been stored at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) in Tucson, Arizona awaiting a potential buyer. Plan number six is part the Norwegian Defence flight collection close to Gardermoen Airport.



(ends)



Omega Air Takes Delivery of Royal Netherlands Air Force KDC-10

(Source: Omega Air; issued Nov. 4, 2019)

SAN Antonio, TX. --- Omega Air took delivery of the first of two former Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) KDC-10 aircraft on Monday, November 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The KDC-10 will join the Omega fleet as the company’s first boom-equipped tanker. Omega owns and operates a small fleet of tanker aircraft, with four different tanker configurations approved to support Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, and has the ability to add numerous additional tanker aircraft as needed.



The new aircraft, T-264, to be registered as N264DE going forward, was manufactured by McDonnell Douglas, modified into a boom-equipped aerial refueling tanker and began to serve as part of the RNLAF fleet in 1995. It is already certified to refuel receptacle aircraft such as the A-10, B-1B, B-52H, C-17, E-3, E-8C, F-15C/D/E, F-16A-D, F-16F, F-16I, F-35A, KC-10, KC-135R/T, RC-135 V, RC-135 S, RC-135 U, and MC-130.



Omega entered into an agreement to purchase two of the RNLAF KDC-10 aircraft this fall. The second of the two purchased KDC-10 tankers will arrive separately, and will be added to the Omega fleet shortly after delivery. The addition of these KDC-10 tankers, along with their boom capability, will give Omega the capability to potentially refuel every operative type of aircraft in U.S. military inventory.



-ends-

