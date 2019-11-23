(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2019)

I am pleased to announce Naval Group has signed a subcontract with Babcock International Group PLC for the design of the weapon discharge system for the Attack class submarines.



The development of the weapon discharge system is critical to the overall design of the Attack class submarine. Its purpose is to launch the submarine main weapons, including torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.



Babcock is a proven in‑service supporter for systems that have already been installed on the Collins class submarine and Hobart class guided missile destroyers.



The subcontract with Babcock will support the operation and sustainment of the Attack class while maximising the involvement of Australian industry.



The Liberal-National Government’s $50 billion Attack class program will see 12 regionally superior submarines designed and built in Australia, for the Navy.



Our Government is committed to maximising local industry involvement in the Attack class program to ensure Australians get the most out of this important national investment.



Babcock will transfer the necessary Intellectual Property to its Australian subsidiary Babcock Australia to act as the Engineering Design Authority. This includes training, maintenance and managing the supply chain, creating around 170 new jobs for the build and sustainment of this system.



Already, 220 Australian companies have been identified with the potential to become involved in this work following completion of the design phase.



This is the fourth subcontract for major subsystems for the Attack Class Submarine established by Naval Group this year.



