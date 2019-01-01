Paramount Group Powers Draken's First Mirage F-1 Flight

(Source: Paramount Group; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

Paramount Aerospace Systems has flown the first of the Mirage F-1 fighters it is overhauling and reconditioning for Draken, a private provider of “Red Air” services. The aircraft were formerly operated by the Spanish Air Force. (Paramount photo)

LAKELAND, FL. --- Paramount Aerospace Systems provided upgrade and engineering support for Draken International's first regenerated Mirage F-1 that took to the skies on its maiden flight over Lakeland Linder International Airport, Lakeland, Florida.



The supersonic, radar-equipped F-1 is part of a fleet of ex-military fighter aircraft currently being regenerated by Draken assisted by Paramount Aerospace Systems. The former Spanish Air Force F-1 fleet will soon join Draken's 13 A-4 Skyhawks and 23 L-159 Honey Badgers that currently support the USAF out of Nellis AFB.



Paramount Aerospace Systems and Draken signed a contract last year for the overhaul and ongoing engineering support of the fleet of Mirage F-1s. The Mirage F-1s are undergoing reassembly, restoration and airworthiness certification at Draken's Lakeland, Florida maintenance facility.



Steve Griessel, CEO of Paramount Group USA said: "We are proud to support Draken's Mirage F1 regeneration programme. Paramount has extensive capability on this aircraft with full airframe and engine overhaul capability, as well as the ability to upgrade and modernise avionics and mission systems. It is exciting to be working with Draken and this paves the way for a strong long-term relationship. The deployment of Paramount's team in-country has proven the importance of having such expertise available on the ground to ensure we can provide the ultimate solution to our customers."



Paramount Aerospace specializes in the modernization of fixed wing platforms, including leading the previous modernization of the Mirage F-1M while still in Spanish Air Force military service.





Paramount Aerospace Systems, a subsidiary of the global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group, has been supporting a number of air forces around the world in the maintenance and technical operation of advanced fighter aircraft for many years. Paramount Aerospace Systems has been operating a pilot training capability from ab initio to advanced fighter training in South Africa and customer countries.



Paramount Group is a leader in defence and security innovation and is a trusted partner to sovereign governments around the world, providing ground-breaking products, services and consultancy, including support for peacekeeping missions.



