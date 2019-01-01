GAL Signs Strategic Contract with Kenyan Ministry of Defence to Support Kenya Air Force

(Source: EDGE; issued Nov. 20, 2019)

DUBAI-UAE --- GAL (Global Aerospace Logistics), a leading regional provider of integrated aircraft sustainment solutions for military and civilian customers, today signed its first international contract with the Kenyan Ministry of Defence to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to the Kenya Air Force.



Khalid Al Breiki, CEO of GAL, made the announcement on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019 that is currently underway at Dubai World Central (DWC) until 21 November.



The framework agreement for logistics and maintenance involves the provision of spares, logistics support, MRO and other aviation-related requirements to the Kenya Air Force fleet.



Speaking on the signing, His Excellency Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chairman of GAL, said: “This contract marks the start of a long-term relationship that will see GAL play a critical role in Kenya Air Force’s primary mission of securing Kenyan airspace.”



GAL is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology company for defence and beyond that was inaugurated in November 2019. In partnership with the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and MRO service providers – such as AAR, Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing and Leonardo – the company helps its clients achieve exceptional fleet readiness.





GAL is a leading regional provider of integrated aviation readiness solutions for military and civilian customers. Working with the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) partners, we help customers achieve exceptional fleet readiness through maintenance, supply chain, engineering and specialised augmentation services.



EDGE is an advanced technology group that develops disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Solving real world challenges, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 12,000 brilliant minds, EDGE offers expertise in five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.



-ends-

