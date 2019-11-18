Decision - Blue Origin Florida, LLC : B-417839:

(Source: Government Accountability Office; issued Nov 18, 2019)

1. Protest challenging the solicitation’s basis for award that will use a methodology predicated on the agency’s determination of which combination of two independently developed proposals offers the best value to the government is sustained where the methodology does not provide an intelligible, common basis on which offerors will be expected to compete and have their proposals evaluated.2. Protest alleging that the agency’s acquisition strategy will unduly restrict competition and result in de facto sole-source acquisition procedures is denied where the record shows that the terms of the solicitation are reasonably necessary to meet the agency’s needs, and the protester’s policy objections fail to state cognizable bases of protest within our Office’s bid protest jurisdiction.3. Protest challenging the solicitation’s price evaluation methodology as ambiguous is denied where the record shows that the terms of the solicitation provide sufficient information to allow offerors to intelligently prepare their proposals on a common basis.4. Protest challenging provisions in a commercial item solicitation as contrary to customary commercial practice is denied where the protester does not show that the provisions are inconsistent with customary commercial practice.-ends-