Denel Lost R30bn In Deals Due to Gupta Bribes (excerpt)

(Source: City Press; posted Nov. 25, 2019)

By Sipho Masondo

Insiders allege arms deals were cancelled after an executive insisted that kickbacks be made to Gupta lackey Salim EssaState arms company Denel lost more than R30 billion in contracts to supply weapons because a former executive insisted that kickback contracts be signed with the Gupta family.Two deals – one concluded with Saudi Arabia in 2013 and the other with India in 2015 – fell through when the foreign arms companies could not agree on the terms of kickbacks to be signed with Gupta associate Salim Essa.The allegations of kickbacks are contained in documents that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, when seeking his approval for a proclamation to probe wide-ranging claims.The claims include allegations that Denel failed to conclude deals in Saudi Arabia, India, Chad, Kuwait and Turkey, as well as about general corruption and theft of Denel’s intellectual property.Last Sunday, City Press reported that Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to probe claims of how current and former executives allegedly stole Denel’s intellectual property for some of its highly sought-after missiles and gave it to arms company Saudi Arabian Military Industries (Sami). (end of excerpt)-ends-