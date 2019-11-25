Turkey to Fly F-16s Near Ankara to Test S-400 Radar Systems, Report Says (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted Nov. 25, 2019)

ISTANBUL --- Turkey will test the S-400 missile defense systems it purchased from Russia in Ankara, a report said Monday.The Turkish military will fly its fighter jets near the Mürted Air Base on Monday and Tuesday to test the S-400's radar systems, Milliyet daily said.The Ankara Governorate announced late Sunday that the test flights will be conducted near the capital in the next two days."Within the scope of some projects carried out in coordination with the Presidency of Defense Industries, F-16 aircraft and other aircraft belonging to the (Turkish) Air Force will carry out low and high-altitude test flights on Monday and Tuesday in the skies of Ankara," the governorate said. (end of excerpt)-ends-