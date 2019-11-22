Land Forces Complete Rearmament on Iskander Tactical Missile System

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 22, 2019)

With the handover of a missile brigade system to the Western Military District, the Russian Army has completed its re-equipment program with the Iskander-M short-range near-ballistic missile. (RUS MoD photo)

Today at the Kapustin Yar training ground, a solemn ceremony will be held to present the Iskander tactical missile brigade system set to the military personnel of the Western Military District missile compound. The transfer of this complex completes the rearmament of the existing missile units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



The ceremony will be attended by the chief of combat training - deputy chief of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel Yuri Zaritsky, the command of the Western Military District and representatives of defence industry enterprises.



The military personnel of the missile compound will be handed over to several dozens of launchers, transport-loading and command-staff vehicles, life support equipment, regulations and maintenance.



Currently, in the training center for combat use (missile troops), located in the Astrakhan region, the crews of the missile formation have begun to practice practical actions on a modern missile system.



