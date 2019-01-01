Ministry of Defence Decided On Maintenance of Military Vehicles for 2020

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 26, 2019)

The Ministry of Defence authorised on the 25th of November the Defence Forces Logistics Command to conclude a procurement contract with Millog Oy for the maintenance of the Defence Forces' vehicles for 2020.



The contract covers a number of maintenance services for vehicles owned by the Defence Forces. In addition to fault and damage repairs, the service includes periodic maintenance, surveys and necessary spare parts.



The services to be procured are services under the strategic partnership agreement on maintenance between the Defence Forces and Millog Oy. The procurement’s value with options is about EUR 15.9 million (VAT 0%) and the deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2020.



The domestic employment effect of the contract will be about 150 person-years



