EDA Launches B2B Platform for Industry

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Nov 25, 2019)

BRUSSELS --- EDA today launched its new ‘B2B Platform’, an online tool which aims to facilitate cross-border partnerships between European defence industry stakeholders by allowing them to quickly and easily search for potential partners for defence-related projects and programmes.



The platform responds to a demand by industry for improved networking possibilities as a result of the new EU defence initiatives which also impact and benefit the wider European defence-related industry.



The platform is in line with one of EDA’s core missions, namely to help strengthening the European defence industry and increase industry engagement in defence. It enables all registered stakeholders to post their specific and customised demands for partners, and also to reply to such requests. As the public search for partners can be commercially sensitive, the platform also offers the possibility to publish anonymous requests.



All information submitted throughout the application process will be notified only to the project owner who published the related request for partners as well as to EDA’s administrator. From there, interested parties can get in touch directly and discuss the way ahead. EDA’s service is limited to offering access to the platform without implication in the subsequent discussions and setting up of the partnerships.



How to get active



Interested entities can quickly and easily register HERE (via Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox). The user-friendly platform is also accessible under the Industry Info portal on the EDA’s website. The whole process of registration, publishing requests for partners or replies to these requests takes only a few minutes.



-ends-



