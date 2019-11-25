LCS Mission Module Program Office Completes at-Sea Demonstration of GARC/TALONS System

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Nov 25, 2019)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --- The Navy completed a demonstration of the Greenough Advanced Rescue Craft (GARC) and Towed Airborne Lift of Naval Systems (TALONS), the service announced Nov. 25.



The GARC/TALONS prototype is being evaluated to provide enhanced communication ranges for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Mission Package that could reduce the time to clear a minefield.



“This achievement marks an important landmark in the potential acquisition of an enhanced communication range solution for the Navy,” said Capt. Godfrey Weekes, LCS Mission Module program manager. “From concept to at-sea demonstration within 10 months is quite remarkable and is in alignment with senior Navy direction toward rapid acquisition.”



Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants’ LCS Mission Module Program Office worked with the Naval Information Warfare Center, Atlantic to utilize an Other Transactional Authority to competitively award a contract to develop, build, integrate and demonstrate the prototype. The week-long demonstration was completed Oct. 6.



