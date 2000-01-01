Hungary Takes Delivery of Its First Two H145Ms

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

SZOLNOK Helicopter Base, Hungary --- The first two of twenty H145M military helicopters have been delivered to the Hungarian Defence Forces.



The H145Ms of the Hungarian fleet are equipped with a fast roping system, high-performance camera, dual cargo hook, hoist, disaster management kit, ballistic protection as well as an electronic countermeasures system to support the most demanding operational requirements. They are also fitted with the HForce weapon management system, developed by Airbus Helicopters, which allows Hungary to equip and operate their aircraft with a large set of ballistic or guided air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.



Hungary has also ordered 16 H225M multi-purpose helicopters equipped with HForce. The cost-efficient H145M / H225M tandem will enable the Hungarian Defence Forces to cover missions from light utility, tactical transport, combat search and rescue up to light attack.



The H145M is a tried-and-tested light twin-engine helicopter. H145M helicopters are gaining popularity among defence forces due to their excellent price-performance ratio and the short delivery time.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of €64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

