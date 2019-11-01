The European Defence Fund: A Game Changer for European Defence Industrial Collaboration

(Source: ARES Group; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

In this paper, the author explains the context that led to the creation of the EDF which should come into effect in 2021, when its budget will have been approved by the European Council and the European Parliament in the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).He also details the positive consequences that can be expected from that fund in terms of military capacity development for the European Union, and of budget rationality for the European states through cooperation encouragement.This initiative is supposed to strengthen the competitivity of the EDTIB and is – wrongfully – seen as a cause of concern by Americans.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-