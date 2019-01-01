Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $172,233,232 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0001).



This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to continue service life modifications to extend the operational service life from 6,000 flight hours to 10,000 flight hours of up to 23 F/A-18E/F aircraft.



Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (59%); El Segundo, California (25%); and St. Louis, Missouri (16%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

