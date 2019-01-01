Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $403,301,277 modification (P00062) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002).



This modification increases the scope of the contract to procure an additional seven System Demonstration Test Articles (SDTA) shipsets, 60 SDTA pod subsystems, 27 pieces of peculiar support equipment, one fatigue test pod and one static test pod in support of the initial operational test and evaluation phase of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Program.



Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (33%); Forest, Mississippi (33%); El Segundo, California (22%); Andover, Massachusetts (7%); and Fort Wayne, Indiana (5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



