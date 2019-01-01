Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

General Electric Co. - GE Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,336,809,577 modification (P00021) to contract W58RGZ-15-D-0048 for T700 engine deliveries in support of the Army H-60 and AH-64 programs, Navy H-60 programs, Air Force programs, Foreign Military Sales and other government agencies.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



