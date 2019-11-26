Rolls-Royce Secures Defense Services Contract Valued At $1.2 Billion

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued November 26, 2019)

Rolls-Royce has secured a five-year Mission Care contract valued at $1.2 Billion to maintain AE 1107C engines on U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force V-22 aircraft.



Rolls-Royce has delivered nearly 1,000 AE 1107C engines to power the fleet of V-22 aircraft in operation around the world. The total fleet of more than 375 MV-22s and CV-22s in service recently topped 500,000 flight hours – or 1 million engine hours on the twin-engine aircraft.



Under the Rolls-Royce Mission Care contract, the company will be responsible for all aspects of propulsion system support, on a Power by the Hour™ basis.



Paul Craig, Rolls-Royce, President – Services, said, “Rolls-Royce has supported the warfighter and these remarkable, revolutionary aircraft since they entered service in 2007. Our Mission Care services model ensures the warfighters are focused on their missions, not their engine availability. Rolls-Royce is proud to serve the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force and contribute to the success of V-22 missions around the world.”



Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engines are assembled in Indianapolis, in the company’s largest facility in the U.S. The engines are part of the AE engine family, which has a proven record of reliable service in military and civilian aircraft. The AE engine fleet has topped 77 million hours of dependable service around the world.



The Rolls-Royce facilities in Indianapolis are nearing completion of a $600 million investment to modernize and upgrade technology, resulting in a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing operation.



Rolls-Royce employs 6,000 people in 27 states across the U.S., literally coast-to-coast, from southern California to Walpole, Massachusetts. In addition, Rolls-Royce business supports more than 52,000 jobs across the US, adding nearly $9 billion to the nation’s economy each year.



Rolls-Royce has invested nearly $1 billion in Research and Development in the US since 2013.



