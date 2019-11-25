Death of 13 Soldiers of Operation Barkhane

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Nov. 26, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A low-level, night-time collision between a Tiger attack helicopter and a Cougar battlefield helicopter (photo) belonging to the French army and deployed in Mali on Operation Barkhane killed 13 French soldiers on Nov. 25. (FR Army photo)

I have learned with deep sadness that 13 soldiers of Operation Barkhane died last night, Monday, November 25, 2019, during an in-flight accident of two Army helicopters in Mali, during a combat operation.



I offer my condolences to their families, loved ones and brothers in arms. An investigation is opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.



This terrible news puts our armies, the defense community and France all together. I want to assure the bereaved families that the military institution stands by them in this ordeal.



I pay tribute, in my own name and that of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, to these 13 soldiers who died for France:



-- Captain Nicolas MÉGARD, of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Captain Benjamin GIREUD of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Captain Clément FRISONROCHE of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Lieutenant Alex MORISSE of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Lieutenant Pierre BOCKEL of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Chief Warrant Officer Julien CARETTE of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Sergeant Roman SALLES DE SAINT PAUL of the 5th Combat Helicopter Regiment of Pau

-- Captain Romain CHOMEL DE JARNIEU of the 4th Mountain Rifle Regiment of Gap

-- Chief Marshal Alexander PROTIN of the 4th Mountain Rifle Regiment of Gap

-- The sergeant Antoine SERRE of the 4th Mountain Rifle Regiment of Gap

-- Marshal Valentin DUVAL of the 4th Mountain Rifle Regiment of Gap

-- Chief Marshal Jérémy LEUSIE of the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment of Varces

-- Sergeant-Chief Andrey JOUK of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment of Saint-Christol



The Nation bows down to their courage and commitment.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to initial reports, the 13 victims were killed when a Tiger combat helicopter collided with a Cougar battlefield transport helicopter at low altitude during a combat operation.

Six of the soldiers belonged to the 4th Mountain Rifle Regiment’s Mountain Commando Group.

There are no survivors.

This is the deadliest single incident for French forces since 1982.It brings to 38 the number of French soldiers killed during military operations in the Sahel since 2013.)



