Admiralty Shipyards JSC Handed Over the Submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the Navy of the Russian Federation

(Source: Admiralty Shipyards JSC; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Russian Kilo IIs are considered to be among the world’s most silent submarines. Already in service with Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Russian Navy has now commissioned the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, intended for the Pacific Fleet. (Admiralty photo)

Admiralty Shipyards JSC transferred the large diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the Russian Navy. The ceremony of raising the Navy flag was held on the company’s deep-water pier.



“Today is a special holiday, because we fly the St. Andrew flag on the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, the first in a series built for the Pacific Fleet. The ship passed all the tests and fully confirmed the tactical and technical characteristics incorporated in it,” said Alexander Buzakov, Director General of Admiralty Shipyards JSC. “I want to note that all subsequent ships of the series are being built in accordance with the contract and in 2022 the construction of the series will be completed.”



A real contribution to the implementation of the shipbuilding program, approved by the Supreme Commander of the Russian Federation, was recalled when raising the flag by the chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrei Volozhinsky.



“Today is a wonderful day, because Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is the first ‘swallow’ going to the Pacific Fleet, which has long been waiting for an update,” said the chief of the General Staff. “It is especially pleasing that the construction of submarines at the Admiralty Shipyards has entered the regime of serial construction, and today's event clearly confirms that the team is clearly coping with the task on schedule.”



The submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky of Project 636.3 is the first in a series of six boats being built at the Admiralty Shipyards for the Pacific Fleet; she was laid down in July 2017 and launched in March 2019. Her construction was a significant event in the implementation of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to equip the Navy with new-generation submarines and to implement the state program of naval shipbuilding.



At the direction of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, TsKB MT Rubin JSC modernized the basic systems of the base project 636submarine, including the information-control system, radar and sonar systems. A number of improvements were made to general on-board systems in order to increase the stealth of the submarine and improve the living conditions for the crew.



Today, work is underway on the second submarine of the Volkhov series to prepare the boat for launch, which is scheduled for the end of the year. In November, the third and fourth submarines were launched - Magadan and Ufa; in October, metal cutting began on the fifth submarine for the Pacific Fleet. The construction of a series of six ships is on schedule and, in accordance with the contract, should be completed in 2022.



Compared with previous models, submarines of the modified Project 636.3 have higher combat effectiveness. Their optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, and powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons provide true world-class capability for ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear underwater shipbuilding.



Admiralty shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class and have been successfully exporting them since 1983.



