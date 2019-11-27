NATO Secretary General and President of Boeing International Mark NATO's AWACS Fleet Modernisation

(Source: NATO; issued Nov. 26, 2019)

On Wednesday, 27 November 2019, NATO and the Boeing Company will mark the signing of a $1 billion contract to modernise the Alliance's fleet of AWACS aircraft. This will ensure that NATO AWACS continue to support the Alliance's missions to 2035.



The ceremony, which will take place at Melsbroek Airport, Brussels, will be presided over by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sir Michael Arthur, President of Boeing International.



Media will be given a tour onboard an AWACS aircraft and they will be briefed on NATO capabilities and AWACS modernisation programme by NATO and NAPMA representatives.



-ends-

