North Macedonia Prepares to Become the 30th NATO Ally: Early Engagement With NSPA

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Nov 26, 2019)

On 26 November 2019, a delegation from North Macedonia visited the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. The very soon next NATO Ally had the opportunity to get very useful insights on NSPA capabilities in the Life Cycle Management and Support to Operations domains.



North Macedonia has started a 10 years plan to upgrade its defence capabilities and this early engagement meeting provided an excellent opportunity for both, NSPA and North Macedonia, to explore future ways of cooperation, once the country accede to the NATO membership in the upcoming months.



"We are very happy to come here to see the options that NSPA could provide. We had the opportunity to become familiar with the Agency structure and the specific areas in which it operates, which give us an idea on how we can engage with the NSPA in the future", confirmed Ms Brankica Gacova, Head of Logistics Department in the Ministry of Defence.



Only two weeks before, on 13 November, North Macedonia hosted the first NATO Industry Day in Skopje and had the opportunity to learn about NSPA and its procurement processes. Both meetings show the proactive approach that the country is taking in order to be operational and a fully integrated member of the Alliance in the near future.



North Macedonia is currently going through the accession process to become a NATO member Nation. As the NATO Secretary General said in October: “The ratification process is well on track”.



NSPA is looking forward to North Macedonia joining our Alliance soon!



