Ukraine Intensifies Cooperation in Cybersecurity Area, to Sign a Declaration of Intent with Lithuania

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2019)

On November 27 Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis and Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodniuk will sign a Declaration of Intent on cooperation as the countries’ cooperation in the area of cybersecurity is intensified.



The signature ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Lithuania during the official visit and meeting of President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelenski with President of the Republic of Lithuania HE Gitanas Nausėda.



Later Defence Ministers R. Karoblis and A. Zagorodniuk will pay a visit to the National Cyber Security Centre under the MoD and meet on a bilateral basis at the Ministry of National Defence.



