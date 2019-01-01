Thailand to Evaluate Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS RCV

(Source: Milrem Robotics; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

BANGKOK --- The Defence Technology Institute of Thailand (DTI) will be evaluating Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS robotics combat vehicle (RCV) next year to determine its suitability for the country’s armed forces.



The THeMIS RCV exhibited last week during the Asian Defense & Security Exhibition in Bangkok will undergo tests in cooperation with the Royal Thai Army. The tests are designed to evaluate the vehicles’ capabilities in the harsh terrain and climate conditions where local armed forces operate.



DTI will be looking at how the THeMIS RCV is able to assist Armed Forces as a supply transport, but also as an unmanned remotely operated weapon platform. The latter will be done in cooperation with Electro Optic Systems (EOS) with whom a development project is underway. The final product, named D-Iron, features the THeMIS RCV with the R400S-MK2 remote weapon station (RWS) by EOS.



The system was presented to the Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence of Thailand as well as other VIPs from ASEAN during the exhibition in Bangkok.



“We are very pleased to collaborate with Milrem Robotics and Electro Optic Systems (EOS) with the THeMIS RCV and the R400-MK2 30mm M230LF Remote Weapon Station, to enhance the capabilities of the Royal Thai Armed Forces with effective unmanned systems. We will be conducting tests with various users in 2020 for other applications besides the weaponized Robotic Combat Vehicle,” said ACM Preecha Pradabmook, Director General of DTI.



“It’s a great honor for us to collaborate with DTI and Royal Thai Army during this evaluation. The THeMIS has proven itself as a most capable RCV for very harsh conditions and environments. Milrem Robotics is determined to provide the Royal Thai Army the new capabilities that robotic warfare systems will bring to the battlefield,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.



The THeMIS is the first fully modular hybrid robotics combat vehicle in the world that can be equipped with various payloads like large and small caliber weapons and utilized as an ISR platform, supply transport and an EOD system.



The vehicle can carry a maximum payload of 1200 kg and move at a speed of 25km/h. It can be equipped with an autonomy kit that allows independent point-to-point navigation and following a motorized convoy or a dismounted unit.



