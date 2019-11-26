Solemn Ceremony of Transfer of Two Combat Training Fighters Mig-29UB to Mongolia Takes Place in Ulan Bator

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2019)

In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation on November 26 in Ulan Bator, a solemn ceremony was held to transfer Mongolia two MiG-29UB combat training fighters as part of the provision of military-technical assistance.



Russian-Mongolian relations are based on a long history of bilateral cooperation, are distinguished by traditional good neighborliness, are comprehensive and oriented towards further development of strategic partnership.



In the military sphere, the Russian side constantly took an active part in the construction of the national Armed Forces of Mongolia, including in equipping the Mongolian Air Force with aviation equipment and personnel training.



It is symbolic that today, November 26, the day of independence of Mongolia, the Russian Federation handed over to the fraternal Mongolian people aviation equipment that will increase the combat potential of the aviation of the Mongolian Armed Forces, serve as a reliable shield for the peaceful Mongolian sky and make a significant contribution to strengthening the Russian-Mongolian military and military -technical cooperation.



-ends-

