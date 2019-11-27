It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of November 25-30.
The exercise is primarily focused on maritime economic security, interoperability and maintaining the good relations between the participating navies.
One of China's most advanced warships, a Type 054A frigate named the Weifang, is in Cape Town now and will take part in first-ever joint naval exercises with the Russian and South African navies beginning on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/NG3Ulaftaj— Eric Olander 欧瑞克 (@eolander) November 25, 2019
The week-long exercise is intended to demonstrate a "multinational willingness to ensure regional maritime peace, security and stability," according to the South African navy.
The first three days of exercise will focus on finalization of planning for a sea program as well as military social and cultural activities. It will be followed by a sea program, which will focus on surface gunnery exercise, helicopter cross deck landings, boarding operations as well as disaster control exercise.
-ends-