S. African Navy Hosts Russia, China for Maritime Exercise

(Source: Xinhua; issued November 27, 2019)

One of China's most advanced warships, a Type 054A frigate named the Weifang, is in Cape Town now and will take part in first-ever joint naval exercises with the Russian and South African navies beginning on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/NG3Ulaftaj — Eric Olander 欧瑞克 (@eolander) November 25, 2019

CAPE TOWN --- The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town.It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of November 25-30.The exercise is primarily focused on maritime economic security, interoperability and maintaining the good relations between the participating navies.The week-long exercise is intended to demonstrate a "multinational willingness to ensure regional maritime peace, security and stability," according to the South African navy.The first three days of exercise will focus on finalization of planning for a sea program as well as military social and cultural activities. It will be followed by a sea program, which will focus on surface gunnery exercise, helicopter cross deck landings, boarding operations as well as disaster control exercise.-ends-