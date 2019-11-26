JAS 39 Gripen Watches Over the Baltic

(Source: Swedish Armed Material Agency, FMV; issued Nov 26, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

After many months of preparation, the Czech Air Force took over responsibility for incident preparedness in the Baltic from The Royal Air Force on September 1st. The effort runs through December this year and is based on the Ämari air base in Estonia.



“This means that there are currently seizures based on both sides of the Baltic Sea,” says Mikael Löfgren, project manager for Gripen Czech Republic at FMV.



At a handover ceremony attended by Czech Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar and his Estonian counterpart Jüri Luik, they emphasized the importance of joint defense cooperation in Europe. Metnar highlighted the strength of the Czech Air Force and the support of the host nation. Luik pointed out the importance of the Czech effort and that the assistance is most welcome as both Estonia and the other two Baltic states lack fighter aircraft.



Praise for the Gripen system



In a subsequent discussion with Defense Minister Metnar, the Czech staff presented the benefits and, above all, the efficiency gains in using the Gripen system. The Chief of the Czech detachment, Lt. Col. Pavel Pavlík expressed the following:



"Thanks to the cost-effective Swedish fighter aircraft and maintenance system concept, we are able to service one fighter with approximately half the personnel required for other aircraft in its category."



FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces have contributed to the preparations and ensured that the impact will be as small as possible on the regular operations in the Czech Republic, due to the NATO efforts in the Baltic States.



“It is a work in progress and we support the Czech Air Force in many ways during their efforts,” says Mikael Löfgren.



Support from FMV



FMV responds that the material conditions are correct, partly by expanding the functional content of the system, for example encrypted voice communication, and partly by adaptations such as updated geodata and partly by ensuring the correct availability through supply of backup material and support. The Armed Forces, through the provision of the project, contribute to lend some equipment that has been necessary to be able to maintain emergency preparedness both in the Czech Republic and in the Baltic States at the same time.



“This is the fourth time that the Czechs are carrying out an international effort with the Gripen system, so it is no longer an odd element but rather a regular recurring part of the regular operations,” says Mikael Löfgren.



“Overall, the availability of aircraft and peripherals in both the Czech Republic and Estonia shows that the material situation is good and that operations can be carried out according to plan, but the burden on the Czech staff is high.”



Facts



Baltic Air Policing is a NATO operation aimed at maintaining incident preparedness across the three Baltic States' airspace. Baltic Air Policing has been going on since 2004 and responsibility rotates between NATO members and the bandages are based at Šiauliai International Airport in Lithuania and at Ämari Air Base in Estonia.



