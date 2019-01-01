SAIC Wins $582 Million in Intelligence and Space Contracts

(Source: SAIC; issued Nov. 26, 2019)

RESTON, Va.--- Science Applications International Corp. has secured $582 million in fiscal year 2020 third quarter contract awards by space and intelligence community customers, including two sizeable contracts worth a combined $302 million and a $68 million contract from the previously-announced Zeus award. Zeus is the follow-on contract for the Innovative GEOINT Application Provider Program (IGAPP).



Most of the contracts serve customers in the intelligence community and classified space domain that rely on SAIC for highly-specialized expertise in technology integration, engineering, IT modernization, and mission operations.



“We deliver a breadth of expertise to our space and intel customers that accelerates vital capability,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Customer Group. “We are honored these customers continue to choose SAIC and our talented employees. Every day, we offer new ideas and innovative solutions for extremely complex challenges. These awards are a testament to the dedication our team brings to the mission and highlight our growth within the space and intelligence communities.”



SAIC is one of the largest systems engineering and integration providers across the U.S. space and intelligence communities. Recent successes have combined domain and mission understanding with mature technical offerings like digital engineering, app brokerage, and data science.





SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. We are 23,000 strong. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion.



-ends-

