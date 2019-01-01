Taiwan Tests New Anti-Ship Missile

(Source: Taiwan News; posted Nov. 27, 2019)

By George Liao

The Hsiung Feng II is a short-range anti-ship missile developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology will enhance combat capabilities. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI --- A high-ranking Taiwan military official has confirmed the military is testing a new short-range anti-ship missile developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (Nov. 27).



Since being commissioned in May this year, the research and test vessel, Glorious Star, has been used frequently, the news outlet reported. On Wednesday, the military official confirmed the Glorious Star had been testing a new short-range anti-ship missile developed by NCSIST, according to Liberty Times.



The official added the new missile is smaller and lighter than the Hsiung Feng II, but its firing range is as good. After the new missile passes its operational test and evaluation and enters production, it will be deployed aboard warships to enhance combat capabilities, the news outlet reported.



NCSIST said the Glorious Star is effectively shortening the time needed for the institute to develop naval weapon systems, according to the Liberty Times.



-ends-

