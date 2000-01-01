Russia to Modernize Pantsyr Anti-Aircraft Missile/Gun Systems for UAE

(Source: TASS; published Nov. 27, 2019)

The Pantsyr-S short-range air-defense system, seen here in Russian Army service, combines two automatic cannons with ten ready-to-fire missiles to provide a wide capability against low-flying aircraft and helicopters. (RUS MoD photo)

MOSCOW --- Russia will upgrade Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems operational in the army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy at Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Viktor Kladov told TASS on Wednesday.



"We are dealing with the upgrade of Pantsyr systems operational in the United Arab Emirates. If the UAE authorities wish to acquire new systems, we will be glad to deliver them but so far we are talking about the upgrade of available complexes," Kladov said.



At the Dubai Airshow-2019 held in the UAE in November, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters that Russia and the UAE were in talks on the upgrade of the export version of Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun systems operational in that Arab country.



Russia delivered 50 Pantsyr-S systems in their export configuration and 1,000 missiles to the UAE in 2009-2013. The deal was worth $800 million.



The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.



The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.



