Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Launches Soyuz-2 Lanch Vehicle from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2019)

On Monday, November 25, at 20:52, Crews of the Space Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched Soyuz-2 launch vehicle from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the interest of the Russian Defence Ministry.



The launch of the launch vehicle and the launching of the spacecraft into the orbit took place under normal operating conditions. Three minutes of the launch, the Soyuz-2.1 was accepted for control by ground-based facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre.



At the estimated time, the spacecraft of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation was launched into the targeted orbit, and accepted for control by ground-based facilities of the Space Troops of the Aerospace Forces. A stable telemetric connection has been established and maintained with spacecraft. All systems are functioning normally.



The spacecraft, created on the basis of a unified multifunctional space platform, is launched into the target orbit from which the state of domestic satellites can be monitored. The optical equipment of the spacecraft also allows you to take pictures of the Earth's surface.



This is the fifth launch of the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle in 2019 from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The previous launch of Soyuz-2 from the northern spaceport was successfully carried out on September 26, 2019.



Flight tests of the Soyuz 2 rocket complex began at the Plesetsk cosmodrome on November 8, 2004.



