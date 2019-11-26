Ariane Successfully Completes Launch No. 250 and Celebrates its 40th Birthday

(Source: Ariane Group; issued November 26, 2019)

KOUROU, French Guiana --- For its fourth and final mission of the year, Ariane 5 placed two communications satellites in geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), lifting off from the European spaceport in Kourou (French Guiana): TIBA-1 and Inmarsat GX5.



The total performance required of the launcher was 10,479 kg, with the two satellites accounting for 9,630 kg. The payloads were injected into an optimized orbit inclined 5° to the equator.



“250 Ariane launches in 40 years,106 Ariane 5 launches between 1996 and 2019, with 11 more by 2022 -- As each launch presents its own unique challenge, Ariane has constantly increased its efficiency, power, payload capacity and competitiveness in order to meet the needs of the world’s space market and contribute to the European space adventure. It is our firm intention to take this indisputable success story even further, and the adventure continues with Ariane 6, which will make its maiden flight next year,” said André-Hubert Roussel, CEO of ArianeGroup.



“It is therefore with great emotion that, on behalf of everyone at ArianeGroup, I pay tribute to all the engineers and technicians whose talents and dedication have made Ariane such a success, as well as to Arianespace and all our industrial partners. Once again our thanks also go to the teams at the European Space Agency (ESA) and the French space agency (CNES) for their continued confidence and support.”



ArianeGroup is the industrial lead contractor for the development and operation of Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers. The company coordinates an industrial network of more than 600 companies (including 350 SMEs) in 13 European countries.



ArianeGroup oversees the entire industrial supply chain, from performance optimization and the corresponding studies associated with Ariane 5 to production, from the supply of mission-specific data and software to the marketing of the launcher by Arianespace. This chain includes equipment and structures, engine manufacturing, integration of the various stages and launcher integration in French Guiana.



Ariane Flight 250 in figures:

-- 106th launch of an Ariane 5

-- 81st consecutive nominal ignition of the Vulcain 2 engine

-- 106th consecutive nominal ignition of the EAP solid propellant boosters

-- 146th consecutive nominal ignition of the HM7B engine





ArianeGroup develops and supplies innovative and competitive solutions for civil and military space launchers, with expertise in all aspects of state-of-the-art propulsion technologies. ArianeGroup is lead contractor for Europe’s Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launcher families, responsible for both design and the entire production chain, up to and including marketing by its Arianespace subsidiary, as well as for the missiles of the French oceanic deterrent force.



ArianeGroup and its subsidiaries enjoy a global reputation as specialists in the field of equipment and propulsion for space applications, while their expertise also benefits other industrial sectors. The group is a joint venture equally owned by Airbus and Safran, and employs approximately 9,000 highly qualified staff in France and Germany. Its 2018 revenues amounted to 3.6 billion euros.



