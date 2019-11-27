CAE USA Mission Solutions Awarded Position on U.S. Air Force Advisory & Assistance Services ID/IQ Contract

TAMPA, FL. --- CAE today announced that CAE USA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc (MSI), has been selected as one of four companies to be awarded a position on the U.S. Department of Defense Advisory & Assistance Services indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract.



CAE USA Mission Solutions will now have the opportunity to compete on task orders issued under this ID/IQ contract, which has a potential value of up to US$95 million through September 2026.



“We are proud to be selected as one of only four successful offerors to support advisory and assistance services,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA and CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. “We have built a reputation for delivering high-quality training and operational support services to help ensure the readiness of U.S. defense forces, and we look forward to continuing to do so on this program.”



The Advisory & Assistance Services contract provides for technical and analytical services to support and improve policy development, operational decision-making, and management/administration operations. The services primarily support Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and USAFE bases around the world, as well as the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army in Europe.





CAE USA is part of CAE’s Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. CAE USA includes over 2,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE’s Defense & Security business unit. CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of CAE USA which operates under a Proxy Agreement with the United States government. The Proxy Agreement enables CAE USA MSI to pursue and execute higher-level security programs.



