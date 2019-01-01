Air Force Hercules Refuels French Helicopter

(Source: Spanish Air Force; issued Nov. 25, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

As the first European air force to acquire helicopters with an in-flight refueling capability, the French Air Force is qualifying its capability with various allied tanker aircraft, including the Spanish Air Force’s KC-130H Hercules. (Spanish AF photo)

During the past week, the night flight test campaign for the refueling validation between the Hercules aircraft belonging to Wing 31 and the French Caracal helicopter has been successfully completed.



This activity began as a result of a request from the French air force and falls within the framework of bilateral cooperation between the general staffs of both nations.



Since the speed of the helicopters is lower than that of the fighters, for in-flight refueling of helicopters requires fitting a low-speed basket whose diameter is larger than the one used for to refuel fighters. The Air Force acquired the necessary equipment and made the necessary modifications to three of the five Hercules operated by Air Refueling Wing 31. One of them, in addition, is adapted for operation with night vision goggles.



The modifications allow the use of the current equipment, at both high and low speed, adapting only the coupling of the basket and making some adjustments to the hydraulic sensors, so that it is only necessary to change the basket itself depending on whether a fighter or a helicopter is to be refueled.



A KC-130H of the Spanish Air Force’s 13th Wing refuels a French Air Force Caracal Combat SAR helicopter. (Spanish AF video)





During the development of the flight test plan for the night phase made by the Logistics Center of Armament and Experimentation, three flights were carried out over the sea off the coast of Bordeaux (France). A total of 23 hook-ups were carried out at 4,000, 2,000 and 1,500 feet high (around 1,300, 650 and 500 meters respectively) and at a speed of 115 knots (approximately 230 kilometers per hour).



This campaign was of great interest to both air forces, since although the Hercules is at the end of its operational life, its crews were able to validate the refueling operation of helicopters, both day and night, which will ease their obtaining the same qualification on the future Airbus A-400M.



